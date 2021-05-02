Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, recently announced that Nathan Bell Realtors, based in Paris, has affiliated with the BHGRE brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Bell Group. The company serves communities throughout Lamar County, as well as Red River, Delta and Fannin counties.
The family-owned brokerage, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, was founded in 1951 by Nathan Bell III and is currently owned and led by his son, Nathan “Jim” Bell IV. Jim Bell, who began working at the firm in 1971, took ownership in 2018.
Future growth goals include attracting top-producing agents to the firm, enhancing agent productivity, increasing market share and expanding across state lines into Oklahoma.
“As an independent brokerage, we needed to position ourselves in a way that allowed us to compete in a market dominated by franchises,” said Bell. “Adopting the latest technological tools and programs will help our agents grow their business, while our affiliation with a leading lifestyle brand will help them stand out. Affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate allows us to leverage our 70-year legacy here in our community while gaining national support.”
Well known for its property management business, Nathan Bell Property Management and Rentals has been spun off as a separate business entity from the brokerage but will continue to provide a referral pool for the firm.
Bell is active in the Texas Realtors state association and the National Association of Realtors, where he currently serves as the vice chair of the Federal Taxation Committee.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Bell Group is the 12th Texas firm to affiliate with the brand. The network includes more than 12,500 independent sales associates and approximately 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand. Each Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.