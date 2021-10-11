Ronald W. Thompson, 74, of Paris, Texas completed his earthly journey on Oct. 10, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021 from 10 a.m. until noon, with a graveside service following at 1 p.m. at Red Hill cemetery with Mark Sanders officiating.
Ronald was born on Nov. 6, 1946 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paris to Aldon O. Thompson and Sarah Voncile Boland. He graduated from Crane High School in Crane, Texas in 1965.
He married Alice Jeanne Fisher on Dec. 31, 1965 in Crane, Texas building 55 and a half years of memories. He served in the United States Army from Oct. 1965 until being honorably discharged in 1968 after being wounded while on tour in Vietnam. He was part of the 101st “Screaming Eagles” Airborne Division.
Ronald and Jeanne moved to Paris in 1968 where he began working at UARCO from 1968 until its closure in 1994. Over the next 20 years, they lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas before returning to Paris after his retirement. During his retirement he enjoyed his part-time job at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home but his biggest joy in life was spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren. In his eyes they could do no wrong.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debra Thompson West; and a very loved great-grandson, Oakland James Phosay.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Rhonda (Robert) Cody, Donna (Donnie) Williams and Carey Thompson; grandchildren, Shelby Cooper (Jacob Phosay), Samantha Cooper (Keith Tyson), Ryan Cody, Evan Cooper, Rhett Cody, Chaynee Cole, Reilly (Cooper) Pickle, Donovan (Paige) Williams, Emmy Williams; great-grandchildren, Memphis Tyson, Oakleigh Phosay, Millie Ray Williams, Aidyn Tyson, Jaxyn Tyson; brother, Vernon (Suzanne) Thompson; sisters, Sue (Benny) Culver, Kathy (Jim) Weddle; an aunt, Nell Farley; uncle, Joe (Janet) Thompson; and a special family friend, Macey Blackburn, whom he thought of as a granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Evan Cooper, Ryan Cody, Rhett Cody, Memphis Tyson, Robert Cody, Joshua Coan, Dwayne Culver. Honorary pallbearers will be Vernon Thompson, Kenny Poole, Jim Weddle, Benny Culver, Donovan Williams, and Mack Coward.
