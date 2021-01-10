Travis Harwell Coston, 93, entered heaven’s gates on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was born on July 7, 1927, in Enloe, Texas, to W.A. “Pud” and Linnie Rainey Coston. He was a lover of all things family, especially Mother, his children, grandchildren and little babies. He leaves a legacy of integrity, honesty, unconditional love and laughter.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at First Christian Church.
The family conducted a private graveside service on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Meadowbrook Cemetery.
Travis served honorably in the Army Air Corps in the aftermath of World War II. He was stationed in Japan and worked as a teletype mechanic. After his discharge in 1947, Travis returned home and was employed as an equipment operator for Texas Bitulithic. His work took him to Louisiana and across west Texas. On March 22, 1952, he eloped with his sweetheart, Jean Marion Marchbanks, to Hope, Arkansas, and they were married by the Methodist minister in his parsonage.
In 1959, weary of constant travel, Travis and his father, W.A. “Pud” Coston, founded Coston & Son Ready Mix Concrete in Paris, Texas. They struggled in the early years, but their work ethic and tenacity were eventually rewarded. Travis took over after his father died and built a thriving business that is still family owned and operated 62 years later. His vision, wisdom and high standards are the legacy of Coston & Son Ready Mix.
He made a profession of faith at the age of 52 and was baptized by Raymond Armstrong at First Christian Church. In the years that followed, he was a faithful member of the congregation, rarely missing a Sunday service, and served as a trustee. He was a cheerful and generous giver and was deeply compassionate to the needs of others.
Travis was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. “Pud” Coston and Linnie Rainey Coston; and a daughter, Caroline Coston Lilley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jean Marchbanks Coston; three children, Gency Fortenberry and husband, Mike, Bubba Coston and wife, Susan, and Trava Drake and husband, Richard. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Cory Fortenberry and wife, Laysa, Kyle Coston and wife, Renee, Cody Fortenberry and wife, Cindy, Cari Fortenberry Dees and husband, Sam, Ali Coston, Aaron Ables, Jacey Caroline Lilley and Ellie Grace Ables. He was also proud to have five great-grandchildren, Travis Gray Coston, Kenley Coston, Mason Boulware, Cord Matthew Dees and Judah Michael Dees.
He leaves two sisters that he adored, Melba Epps and Beverly Rodgers; and a special niece and nephew, Nancy Miller Enloe and Ross Lee Miller; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE, Paris, TX 75460.
We know that the decision to attend a memorial service at this time is a very personal one, so regardless of whether you join us in person or in thoughts and prayers, your kindness is deeply appreciated.
The service will be live-streamed on Facebook at First Christian Paris Facebook or Bright-Holland Funeral Home Facebook.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
