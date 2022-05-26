Doris Gene Evans, 78, of Powderly, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Mrs. Doris Evans, the daughter of Lloyd Eugene Frank and Myrtle Lou McElreath Frank, was born on July 19, 1943 in Dallas, Texas.
She graduated from Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas where she was a member of the Bluebell Drill Team. In 1963, Doris married the love of her life, Denton. They were married for 58 years. Together, they raised their two wonderful children, Lavada and Paul.
Playing school with her younger brother as a child, Doris’s love for teaching and education began at an early age. After staying home with their children, Doris pursued and received her degree in Elementary Education from Dallas Baptist University where she loved learning and thought very highly of her professors. Throughout her career, she positively impacted the lives of many students while teaching elementary school in Irving ISD and Paris ISD.
Doris, alongside her husband, settled in Powderly where their home is a relaxing place for friends and family to visit. Their property is also a sanctuary for many different types of birds and wildlife. Doris very much enjoyed feeding, watching and taking pictures of God’s beautiful creatures.
As their children got married and had children of their own, Doris and Denton lovingly poured into the lives of their grandchildren. They attended many sporting events, concerts, plays, dance recitals and birthday parties. Doris loved and cared for her family with all her heart.
Doris loved to travel with her husband, family and friends. The couple visited Branson, Missouri numerous times, usually bringing along friends and/or family. Doris traveled to Walt Disney World, went on multiple cruises, vacationed in Colorado and visited many more places with her family. Her favorite trip was a cruise she and Denton took to Alaska.
Doris was extremely active at Southside Baptist Church in Paris. She had a tremendous servant heart and served for many years preparing meals for VBS workers, teaching a women’s Sunday School class and leading the senior adult ministry, Jolly Helpers.
Doris’s faith was very evident to everyone she encountered. She wasn’t hesitant to share Christ’s love with friends, family and even people she didn’t know. Doris knew that this world was only her temporary home, and her everlasting home would be in eternity with Christ. She lived each day trusting God’s promises. Doris would say, “if it doesn’t affect your salvation, it’s not worth worrying about.”
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; and younger brother, Mark.
She is survived by her husband, Denton Evans; two children, Lavada Evans and husband, Bill, and Paul Evans and wife, Dori; four grandchildren, Caleb Evans, Victoria Evans, Melanie Evans and Joshua Evans; two siblings, Mary Lou Frank and Richard Frank and wife, D’Ann; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Southside Baptist Church, Paris, Texas, Building Fund.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
