STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/14: Fortner was stellar on the pitcher’s mound for the Mustangs against Commerce last week. He pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits — none of which went for extra bases — and struck out 11 batters in the process.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/14: Guest was simply dominant last week in a pair of wins. On Tuesday she pitched a complete game shutout against Grand Saline — striking out a whopping 17 batters. Just two days later, she pitched a two-hitter against the defending state champion Rains Lady Wildcats and struck out 12.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/14: Hueberger came up huge for the Pantherettes in more ways than one in her team’s 10-9 walk-off victory over Pleasant Grove last week. In addition to driving in the winning run with an RBI single, she also pitched three stellar innings of relief, allowing just one hit and no runs to help her team close the gap.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/14: Mankins had a huge day at the plate for the Lady Rebels in their win against Sulphur Bluff. She went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in five big RBIs and crossing home plate three times herself.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/14: Fortner was stellar on the pitcher’s mound for the Mustangs against Commerce last week. He pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits — none of which went for extra bases — and struck out 11 batters in the process.
NAME:
McKenna Guest
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/14: Guest was simply dominant last week in a pair of wins. On Tuesday she pitched a complete game shutout against Grand Saline — striking out a whopping 17 batters. Just two days later, she pitched a two-hitter against the defending state champion Rains Lady Wildcats and struck out 12.
NAME:
Danika Hueberger
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/14: Hueberger came up huge for the Pantherettes in more ways than one in her team’s 10-9 walk-off victory over Pleasant Grove last week. In addition to driving in the winning run with an RBI single, she also pitched three stellar innings of relief, allowing just one hit and no runs to help her team close the gap.
NAME:
Korie Mankins
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/14: Mankins had a huge day at the plate for the Lady Rebels in their win against Sulphur Bluff. She went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in five big RBIs and crossing home plate three times herself.
NAME:
Miguel Rivera
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/14: Rivera was electric in the Paris soccer team’s 10-0 win over Pittsburg last week to seal the district title. He scored four of his team’s goals and assisted on two others.
As the Texas-Mexico border remains a subject of much debate, Abbott has boasted that the border operation has disrupted drug and human smuggling networks. An investigation by ProPublica, The Texas Tribune and The Marshall Project found Abbott’s claim was based on shifting metrics that included crimes with no connection to the border. Do you think Abbott has done a good job at the border?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.