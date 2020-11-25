This year’s Downtown Christmas tree lighting will happen tonight, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m., but with a twist... it will be virtual!
Instead of gathering around the Plaza, everyone is invited to go to the Downtown Paris, Texas, or City of Paris-Municipality Facebook pages at 6 p.m. to watch a special countdown video. Mayor Clifford and employees from numerous City departments will be featured, with a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus!
Drone footage provided by DeadCat Media will highlight tonight’s special red and white “candy cane” fountain lights, as well as a bird’s eye view of the tree.
Downtown is particularly beautiful this year with the recently expanded plaza, a new changeable lighting system for the Culbertson Fountain, and landscaping all around the Square. City teams have been hard at work as Santa’s helpers decorating for the holiday season. The traffic department assembled the 30-foot tree, and the Parks and Recreation team decked out the Paris sign in lights and Christmas attire, perfect for your family’s holiday photo.
Paris Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford shared, “The Downtown tree lighting is a longstanding tradition, and we’re sorry we couldn’t gather everyone together again this year. In spite of the circumstances, we still wanted to bring some fun to this year’s event, and we hope everyone will enjoy tonight’s virtual countdown. Please join us at 6 p.m. tonight on Facebook.”
