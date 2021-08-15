BOGATA — The Bogata City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening to hear property values from Red River County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Christie Ussery.
The council will also discuss the possibility of an ordinance that attaches bank account signatures to positions in the city instead of to specific people, to eliminate extra business on the agenda.
On the agenda are hiring a part-time maintenance worker for the city and an evaluation of the city attorney prior to the 90-day trial period.
