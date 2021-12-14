Sandra Jeane Chadwick, 83, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Dallas, Texas after a windstorm of medical complications.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be at Fry Gibbs on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
She was born in March, 1938 in Chicota, Texas.
On Aug. 18, 1956, she married Roy C. Chadwick. She was a loving wife, mother and Nanny to her family.
After graduating from Chicota High School and then Paris Junior College, she obtained a B.S. degree from East Texas State University, a B.S. degree in Nursing from University of Texas at Tyler and a M.S. degree from Texas A&M University at Commerce.
Sandra always knew she wanted to work in the medical profession. After completing high school, she worked as an X-ray technician student in Dallas. Soon thereafter, in 1958, she began working at the Hunt Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Paris and thought of the Hunts and her coworkers as family.
In 1967, she enrolled in the PJC Nursing Program. After graduating PJC, she began working for Dr. M.A. Walker. In Sept. 1972, she began teaching LVNs for the PJC nursing program. In 1978, she became the director of PJC’s LVN program and served in that position until 1998, receiving a Teacher of the Year award in 1994. From 1998 to 1999, she served St. Joseph’s Hospital in its Congestive Heart Failure Clinic. Then she retired to become a full-time grandmother.
Throughout the years she maintained her RN licensure in retired status and was a member of Texas Retired Teachers Association. She was active in Powderly Methodist church, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, the Food Pantry and Celebrate Recovery. She enjoyed interacting with family and friends, cooking, quilting, sewing, embroidery, gardening, watching hummingbirds and raising dogs. She did not enjoy sitting still.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Minnie Bess Townsend Price and Richard Henry Price; and her sister, Faye Price Frazier.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa; son, Cliff and his wife, Brandi; her daughter, Lauren; grandchildren, Maggie, Bryce and Kate; sister, Dixie; and her extended family.
Pallbearers are nephews, John Chadwick, Jim Chadwick, Bart Chadwick, Scott Moore, Brent Chadwick and Chase Chadwick. Honorary pallbearers include all her other nephews and the members of the Women’s Sunday School Class at Powderly Methodist Church.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roy and Sandra Chadwick Scholarship Fund, Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville, Paris TX 75460, or to the Powderly Methodist Church, P.O. Box 304, Powderly TX 75473.
Online condolences may be sent to the Chadwick family at fry-gibbs.com.
