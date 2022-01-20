Cherry Beth Grinstead, 78, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Baylor-Scott & White in Plano.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Springlake Baptist Church with the Rev. Guille Seigler and the Rev. Mike Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Grinstead, the daughter of Leroy and Iona Riggins Hayes, was born on Sept. 6, 1943, in Naples, Texas.
For more than 20 years, she worked for the Paris High School Cafeteria in Dietary Services where she was an award winning employee. Cherry was an excellent baker, and won the Pillsbury Baking Competition here in Paris.
She was a faithful member of Springlake Baptist Church and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Known to have a green thumb, she loved plants and flowers. Never one to sit still, Cherry enjoyed traveling, cruises and road trips.
Her parents; a sister, Laverna June Hopkins; and a cousin, Kay Halley, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Grinstead, whom she married on Nov. 22, 1962, building 59 years of family and memories; two sons, Gregory Grinstead and Christopher Grinstead; grandchildren, Colton Grinstead, Dacey Dingman and wife, Brittany, Dillon Dingman and wife, Nancy and Tyler Grinstead; two great-grandchildren, Spencer Dingman and Derek Dingman; a brother, Jamie Hayes; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Werneke and husband, Marvin; a brother-in-law, William A. Grinstead and wife, Cheryl; and a cousin, Judy Riggins Griffin; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
There are eight Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party's nominations to be a candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.