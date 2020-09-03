Sept. 1 to Sept. 2
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sept. 1
10:20 to 10:20 a.m., 248 2nds St. SW.
10:47 to 11:01 a.m., 119 N. Main St.
7:45 to 7:46 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
Sept. 2
6:12 to 6:32 p.m., 3060 Pine Mill Road.
8:58 ro 9:23 p.m., 865 Deshing Drive.
Public Service
Sept. 1
7:01 to 7:13 p.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
Sept. 2
9 to 9:17 a.m., 320 tone Ave.
6:30 to 6:43 p.m., 1455 Neathery St.
First Responder-Paris
Sept. 1
9:16 to 9:50 a.m., 4482 Highway 19/24.
12:14 to 12:32 p.m., 9441 Highway 82 W.
2:34 to 2:46 p.m., 1160 35th
St. NE.
3:01 to 3:26 p.m., 2940 FR 79.
8:31 to 8:46 p.m., 540 9th St. SE.
Sept. 2
2:37 to 2:57 p.m., 748 E.
Austin St.
5:49 to 6:03 p.m., 1335 26th
St. NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.