Henry Ray Hobbs was born on Nov. 23, 1932, in Arthur City, Texas, to Myrtle and Henry K. Hobbs, and passed on to be with his Lord Jesus and beautiful wife, on June 6, 2021, in Round Rock, Texas.
He met the love of his life, Marietta Campbell, in sixth grade. Henry and Marietta married on Nov. 28, 1953 and were an example of life-long love to all who knew them.
Henry graduated from Paris Junior College and attended the University of Texas, Austin. He served in the U.S Army Corps of Engineers from 1953 to 1955 before returning to UT. He began working in the auto and property insurance field in 1957 as an adjuster and appraiser until his retirement in 2005. He was the Assistant Body Shop Manager for McMorris Ford from 1972 to 1974, before becoming the Body Shop Manager for Ellis & Salazar Body Shop from 1974 to 1982. Henry traveled all over west and central Texas during his years in insurance, and made friends everywhere he went. It was not unusual to be sitting in a restaurant anywhere in Texas and have someone come by that knew him.
Henry was a devoted, adoring husband. He was a loving father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a loyal friend and a caring neighbor.
After retirement, Henry and Marietta enjoyed traveling together and enjoying family and friends. Henry worked with the church food pantry for many years, alongside good people and his best friend Al. He also loved to bird hunt, a good day fishing and a night at any race car track. He and Marietta enjoyed working in the yard and creating a beautiful surrounding for their home. Family was everything to them, and we were blessed to be able to love them and laugh with them for as long as we did.
Henry never met a stranger. He loved people and was always checking in with everyone to ensure they were doing well. If they needed anything, he was there. In the last year, when he couldn’t go out, he made a goal to call every person in his long list of phone numbers. He not only accomplished that goal, but reconnected with people he had not spoken to in a very long time. He checked on several friends daily without fail. He had a wicked sense of humor and always had a good joke at the ready.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta; son, Bryan Hobbs; his parents; and his two older brothers, Willis and Glenn Hobbs.
He is survived by his daughter, Holly Jung and husband, Matthew; grandchildren, Travis Hobbs and wife, Jacqui, Sydney Jung and Colleen Kraus and husband Daniel; great-granddaughter, Lucinda Carder Hobbs. Henry is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and lifelong friends.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Henry’s neighbors and many friends, especially God’s Angels, Emmanuel Nwokocha and family, Rosemary McCollum and Max Thomas and family.
A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Pflugerville. A private graveside service followed.
Memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Pflugerville, Food Pantry.
