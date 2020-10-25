OCT. 22 to OCT. 23
Structure Fire,Alarm, Smoke
Oct. 22
2:11 to 2:49 p.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
5 to 5:16 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
Vehicle Fire
Oct. 22
6:55 to 7:59 p.m., 1115 29th St. NE.
Grass/Brush Fire
Oct. 22
11:50 a.m. to 1:26 p.m., 1000 CR 33060.
First Responder-Paris
Oct. 22
6:30 to 6:43 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
11:58 to 11:58 a.m., 730 Clement Road.
Oct. 23
5:24 to 5:43 a.m., 955 34th St. SE.
Public Service
Oct. 22
6:52 to 7:04 p.m., 622 22nd St. SE.
