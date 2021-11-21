Fannin County Courthouse

Fannin County Courthouse

 Kareyn Hellmann/Special to the Paris News

The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will consider accepting $31,614.48 in excess proceeds from delinquent tax foreclosures when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 895 3522 8551.

Commissioners also are expected to approve three additional Child Welfare Board members; approve a short plat on CR 4640 for three lots in Trenton; approve an engagement letter with Rutledge Crain and Co. as outside auditors for fiscal year 2020-21; decide holiday pay and payment of comp time; and action regarding flag pole locations at the courthouse.

A public hearing on a reinvestment zone and tax abatement agreement with Tongrun International in Bonham also is on the agenda.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

