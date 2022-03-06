Gerald Ray Reed, age 75, of Clarksville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 3, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 30, 1946. He was an active and long-standing member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. He was born in Clarksville, to Vernon White and Addie Beatrice Reed. Gerald was a 1965 graduate of Clarksville High School and attended East Texas State University.
He was self-employed, having many successful businesses in his lifetime. These included Food Basket, Reed’s Stop and Go, East Main Auto Sales, Reed’s Pawn Shop and Reed’s Tax Service. In later years, he owned and operated a firework stand during his summers and started Reed’s Bail Bonds. He was a highly regarded and well-respected member of the community.
Gerald, known to his grandchildren as “G,” exemplified the meaning of faith, love and family. To know him was to love him. He brought joy and laughter wherever he went and lit up any room with his million-dollar smile. Gerald married Mickey Morgan on Aug. 30, 2004.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Vernon and Beatrice Reed; his sister, Mildred Joyner; and his brother, Wayne Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Mickey Reed; his daughters, Raechel Jackson and husband, Jay, of Frisco, Deanna Wood and husband, Cory, of Paris; stepson, Jason Burress and wife, Christina, of McKinney; step-daughter, and Letta Burger and husband, Adam, of Roanoke; grandchildren, Reed, Gabbi, Rhett and Grier; step-grandchildren, Kate, Klaire, Kason, Luke, Morgan and Emerson; a brother, Jimmy Reed of Clarksville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Shovan and the Rev. Mike Black officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends an hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 262 Hwy. 82 E., Clarksville, TX 75426.
