Paris police were flagged down in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday. The person that contacted the officer said a person had just pointed a pistol at them and was still on the premises.
The officer made contact with the suspect and located a pistol. The person with the pistol reported the person that flagged the officer down had produced a knife and had threatened them with it. There were no injuries from the incident, and the incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.