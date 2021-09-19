Kent Wright, 56, of Blossom, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center in Sherman.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at the Pavilion of Highland Cemetery in Deport with the Rev. Bill Dickey officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the pavilion.
Kent, the son of Grady W. Wright and Kathryn Burks Wright, was born Dec. 8, 1964, in Paris.
On May 9, 1986, he married Mary Ann Crossland, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2001. His father, Grady W. Wright, and a brother, Mike Wright, also preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Kathryn J. Wright; sons, Brandon Wright and wife, Katy, and Blaine Wright; a grandson, Matthew Wright; his mother-in-law, Louise Crossland; special aunt, Cindy Burks; brother, Kyle Wright and wife, Lisa; sister, Pam Hunt; brothers-in-law, Willie Crossland, Travis Crossland, Connor Larkin, Samuel Larkin and Daniel Larkin; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Wright; along with numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
He attended First Baptist Church of Deport. Kent worked at Prairiland School District starting out as a custodian for the Deport campus in 1986 and working his way up to I.T. coordinator. He kept Prairiland up and running, working long hours of overtime. He made numerous trips to the homes of friends and family members to get their computers up and running. His kindness and knowledge of technology is what many will remember him best for.
He retired from Prairiland School in 2020, after 33 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, working with computers and other technology, his poultry farming, delivering eggs to members of the community with a smile and picking up pecans.
At the time of his death, he was working for the city of Deport and Prairiland School part-time to assist with technology.
His kind heart, gentle smile, and endless knowledge will be greatly missed.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.