Shane Lamar Unruh, of Detroit, Texas, peacefully passed away in his sleep in the morning hours of Monday, March 8, 2021.
Shane was born on Jan. 5, 2011, the son of Chad and Stephanie Unruh. God entrusted us with one of his angels when he gave Shane into our lives.
Shane was born with a rare type of epilepsy, and though he dreamed of running and jumping like the other boys, it was not meant to be this side of Heaven. However, he accepted his limitations without complaint and brought much joy to those who knew him. He loved the outdoors and roamed all over the family farm with faithful pal, Toby, his little French bulldog. It was his special delight when his friends came over to join the fun. He attended the Red River Valley Christian School and was in the 3rd grade at the time of his passing.
He will be deeply missed by his parents, Chad and Stephanie Jantz Unruh; sisters, Amanda, Kinley and Megan Unruh; brother, Zachary Unruh; grandparents, Ben and Joyce Jantz and Bob and Evelyn Unruh; uncles and aunts, cousins, friends, teachers and caregivers.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Jantz.
Visitation hours will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 at the Red River Valley Mennonite Church, Detroit, Texas. Funeral service and burial will follow on Thursday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m., also at Red River Valley Mennonite Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at ry-gibbs.com.
