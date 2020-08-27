Aug. 25 to Aug. 27
Paris Police Department
Jeremy Landon Faulk Jr., 22: Criminal trespass.
Quintravious Gray, 19: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Joseph Christian, 24: theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Cornisha Dorshae Brown, 31: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Scott David Smith, 49: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jame Dee Nicole Carter, 27: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Issac Hezekiah Williams Jr., 22: Motion to revoke/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Bryan Lee Thompson, 42: Motion to revoke/burglary of a habitation.
Marshall Allen Fox, 42: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Reno Police Department
James Early Black II, 25: Evading arrest/detention.
