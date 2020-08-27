Paris Police
Aug. 25 to Aug. 27

Paris Police Department

Jeremy Landon Faulk Jr., 22: Criminal trespass.

Quintravious Gray, 19: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Joseph Christian, 24: theft of property, $750 to $2,500.

Cornisha Dorshae Brown, 31: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Scott David Smith, 49: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Jame Dee Nicole Carter, 27: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Issac Hezekiah Williams Jr., 22: Motion to revoke/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Bryan Lee Thompson, 42: Motion to revoke/burglary of a habitation.

Marshall Allen Fox, 42: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Reno Police Department

James Early Black II, 25: Evading arrest/detention.

