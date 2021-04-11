Residents of Paris who would like to make a difference in the city by volunteering time and knowledge may want to consider serving on one of the city’s boards and commissions.
The city is accepting applications for positions on the Airport Advisory Board, Band Commission, Board of Adjustment, Building and Standards Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Housing Authority, Library Advisory Board, Main Street Advisory Board, Paris Economic Development Corporation, Planning & Zoning Commission and the Traffic Commission.
Applications must be received no later than June 18. Board appointments will be made on June 28 at the regular City Council meeting.
For information or to obtain an application, contact Deputy City Clerk Skylar Hoskins at 903-784-9291 or shoskins@paristexas.gov or City Clerk Janice Ellis at 903-784-9248 or jellis@paristexas.gov, or by visiting the city’s website at paristexas.gov to download the application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.