Patricia Gail Forrest

Patricia Gail “Pat” Forrest, age 87, of Naples, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Pittsburg, Texas.
Pat was born on Sept. 24, 1933, in Naples, to Halbert Milton Wommack and Dorothy Ophelia Lewis Wommack.
Pat was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Omaha, Texas. She dedicated much of her life to being a homemaker, however; she did work throughout the years. She worked at Morris County bank, was a bookkeeper at Redbud Retreat and a church secretary at First Baptist in Naples.
Pat enjoyed getting together with friends, playing dominoes, traveling and working in her yard. She loved watching the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Mavericks (especially when Dirk Nowitzki played). Pat was a talented piano player and spent many Sundays playing at church and the nursing home. She also loved to knit and was a prolific maker of potholders. She was a devoted, kind and loving woman. She never missed a birthday or anniversary and her family will dearly miss the cards she sent every year.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Wommack and Jack Wommack; one sister, Jeanette Endsley; and a grandson, Joshua Andrew Lee.
Pat’s husband of 70 years, Glen Forrest, passed away later the same day.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Kay Forrest, of Omaha, Gary and Susan Forrest, of Sumner, Texas and Tim and Jan Forrest, of Omaha; one daughter and son-in-law, Lorie and Terry Lee, of Daingerfield, Texas; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Dottie and the Rev. James Cheatham, of Lindale, Texas, Pam and Bill Spencer, of Germantown, Tennessee and Paula Harrell, of Daingerfield; six grandchildren and their spouses, Justin and Sheree Forrest, Jimmy and Ashley Womack, Ryan and Nicole Forrest, Brandon and Stacey Darden, Todd and Callie Lee, Seth and Brandi Lee; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one due in Sept.; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Private graveside services were held at Springhill Cemetery in Naples.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
