Paris police making a traffic stop Monday in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286 arrested three people suspected of manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine.
Officers said they found Roger Lind in the vehicle, and he was found to have an outstanding parole warrant. After officers found suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle, Lind was charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
The vehicle’s driver, Melody Bullard, and passenger Robert Spradlin also were charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. Bullard was found to have a syringe loaded with suspected methamphetamine and numerous items of identifying information other than her own during her search at the jail, police said. She’s also charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Bullard, Spradlin and Lind all remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning without a set bond, according to online jail records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 129 calls for service and arrested 5 people Monday.
