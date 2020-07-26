The Lamar County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for three public hearings and a budget workshop.
The first public hearing will be regarding the creation of a reinvestment zone known as the “Paris Farm Solar Reinvestment Zone #1.” This is proposed to provide economic development in Lamar County.
The second public hearing will be regarding a potential Economic Incentive Development Agreement between Paris Farm, LLC and Lamar County.
The third hearing will be regarding the issuing of a “no thru trucks” sign in the precinct three area.
Optional local fees and the annual automobile regulatory fee will be assessed by the commissioners. Those fees are a county road and bridge fee, a child safety fee and a transportation project mobility fee.
A discussion and vote on the order of salary and allowances of elected officials for the next fiscal year will also be done at the meeting.
Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. in the commissioners courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.