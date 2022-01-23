The Martha, David and Bagby Lennox Foundation distributed more than $851,000 in awards during 2021 to organizations in Lamar, Fannin and Red River counties, foundation President William P. Steng said.
The Lennox Foundation was established by Martha, David and Bagby Lennox in 1985, according to the foundation’s website. The never-married children of C.D. and Sally Bagby Lennox, the siblings lived together for many years in the family home in Clarksville, caring for their parents and managing the family’s many business interests.
The Lennox Foundation’s emphasis is on education, conservation, historical preservation, land and nature preservation and preservation of social infrastructure. The foundation makes grants totaling between $500,000 and $1 million each year to nonprofits and public charities.
The foundation is governed and managed by its board of directors, who include Sam L. Hocker of Dallas and Mary Clark of Paris in addition to Streng.
2021 recipients include:
• American Red Cross, $5,000 for its Disaster Services Program.
• Avery ISD, $21,041.96 for technology upgrades.
• CASA For Kids Inc., $15,000 to support efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect in Red River County.
• City of Clarksville, $75,000 to support the Lennox Health Resource Center in Clarksville.
• Clarksville Alumni Community Outreach Inc., $5,000 to offer services and support to the elderly and youth residents of Clarksville.
• Clarksville Food Pantry, $25,000 for purchase of food inventory.
• Clarksville ISD, $29,661.60 for technology upgrades.
• Communities in Schools, $17,000 for mental health and dropout prevention program for Red River County schools.
• Detroit Community Food Pantry, $10,000 for purchase of food inventory.
• Detroit ISD, $25,200 for technology upgrades at Detroit High School.
• Fannin Soil and Water Conservation District, $5,000 for Fannin County conservation programs.
• First Presbyterian Church of Clarksville, $20,000 for historic church building maintenance.
• Holman Helps, $20,000 to provide mental health services, educational support and social services to Red River County residents.
• HUB Community Center, $30,000 for director salary and program support.
• Lamar County Human Resources Council, $25,000 for operating costs of the senior center in Red River County, subsidizing home delivered meals and administrative costs.
• Lamar Soil and Water Conservation District, $5,000 for Lamar County conservation programs.
• Martha, David and Bagby Lennox Foundation College Scholarship Program, $166,500 to fund college scholarship program in Red River County.
• Martha, David and Bagby Lennox Foundation College Scholarship Program, $31,500 to fund college scholarship program – Hardy Moore Scholar, Paris ISD.
• North East Texas Trail Coalition, $50,000 as match money for grants to develop the Northeast Texas Trail in Red River County.
• Paris Kiwanis Imagination Library, $7,000 to expand the Imagination Library program to Red River County to provide free books to children.
• Red River County Firefighters Association, $49,665 for various equipment for the 11 volunteer departments.
• Red River County Historical Society, $20,000 for monthly operating costs of the Lennox House.
• Red River County Humane Society, $7,500 for spay/neuter programs and transport to rescue programs.
• Red River County Public Library, $33,072.95 for collection development, technology/automation support, furniture and window shades.
• Red River Soil and Water Conservation District, $5,000 for Red River County conservation programs.
• Red River Food Pantry, $5,000 for purchase of food inventory.
• Rivercrest ISD, $30,000 for technology upgrades and book purchases at each of the three campuses.
• SAFE-T, $20,000 for client advocacy and as a match for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development housing funds, and for services, food and supplies for clients at the Safe House.
• Texas AgriLife Extension-Fannin County, $14,000 for Fannin County 4-H Club.
• Texas AgriLife Extension-Lamar County, $10,000 for Lamar County 4-H Club.
• Texas AgriLife Extension-Red River County, $14,000 for Red River County 4-H Club.
• Texas Ramp Project, $5,000 to build free wheelchair ramps for the elderly and disabled in Red River County.
• Trinity University, $50,000 for the Judd-Lennox Scholarship Fund.
