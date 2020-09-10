Johnathan Olguin has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
Olguin was beyond instrumental in the Blue Tigers’ 9-8 nail-biter victory over Linden-Kildare on Friday. The freshman quarterback and kicker was responsible for all nine of his team’s points, including six on a 52-yard touchdown run. He finished with 91 total yards of offense.
