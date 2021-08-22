A free domestic violence training, “Understanding Intimate Partner Violence: Impact on Children & Stages of Change” is scheduled from noon to 4 p..m. Thursday at the American Red Cross Building, 3410 N. Main St.
The training program is part of a year-long coordinated community violence response cohort focused on domestic violence, a program of the Conference on Crimes Against Children. Local response team members include Sgt. David Whitaker, a detective with the Paris Police Department, Ben Kaminar, first deputy assistant with the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office, and Sheana Johnson, of the Safe-T Crisis Center.
Jordyn Lawson, director of residential services at Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, is the presenter for Thursday’s training session. Lawson has worked in the field of domestic violence and trauma recovery for more than 23 years. During that time, she has provided individual and group counseling services to women, adolescents and children victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and childhood trauma.
Registration is at www.instituteCCR.org/upcoming-events. The course offers 3.75 hours of continuing professional education. Attendees seeking LMFT LPC, MSW and TCOLE credit must self-report.
