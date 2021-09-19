Prairiland ISD trustees to consider meal price increase By Mary Madewell Mary Madewell Staff Writer Author email Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Prairiland ISD Klark Byrd/The Paris News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees will consider an increase in student and employee meal prices when trustees meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 466 FM 196 S.The board also is expected to consider hiring intervention teachers for tutoring purposes to meet state legislative requirements of 30 hours of tutoring for each failed STAAR test. Superintendent Jeff Ballard is to give an enrollment report, a report of Covid-19 cases within the district and a bond sale update on approximately $7.5 million approved by voters in May. Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Increase Meal Jeff Ballard Education School Politics Institutes Update Trustee Price Employee Prairiland Isd Board Of Trustees Mary Madewell Staff Writer Author email Follow Mary Madewell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11 Paris ISD trustees issue statement on Paxton's mask restraining order Nearly 2 million people in Texas are overdue for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekDeath Notices For Thursday, September 16, 2021Paris ISD trustees issue statement on Paxton's mask restraining orderParis ISD responds to mask court order, strongly encourages mask wearingNorth Lamar ISD trustees debate improvement planLamar County extends Covid-19 disaster declarationKent WrightJudy Gail Ellermann HillPOLICE BRIEFS: Police charge woman in purse theft caseMarilyn Jo Harvey Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCannon Harold Pate (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
