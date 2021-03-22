Paris police arrested Norma Jean Fulbright, 59, of Paris, in the 10 block of 23rd Street NW at 4:08 p.m. Sunday. Fulbright was involved in a disturbance and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Fulbright is accused of intentionally hitting a 54-year-old female with a vehicle, police reports state. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police arrest man on misdemeanor warrants, investigating assault
Paris police responded to a disturbance at George Wright Homes at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported he came to the residence looking for his girlfriend and was allowed in the residence. He said he was told she was not there and was told to leave.
The other party involved reported the complainant forced his way into the residence and refused to leave. An argument ensued, and the complainant told police he had been struck in his head with a hammer.
The complainant was found to have three outstanding Lamar County Sheriff Office misdemeanor warrants and was arrested.
The assault is under investigation.
Calls for service: Police responded to 257 calls for service and arrested nine people during the weekend.
