Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to extend a burn ban until xxxxxx when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.

The court also is to issue a proclamation congratulating The Paris 7U All-Star team on its Dixie Youth Baseball World Series title, approve several agreements with architects and engineers related to the removal of a generator and air conditioning units from the courthouse roof and receive a report on a recent water test on the roof.

