Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to extend a burn ban until xxxxxx when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The court also is to issue a proclamation congratulating The Paris 7U All-Star team on its Dixie Youth Baseball World Series title, approve several agreements with architects and engineers related to the removal of a generator and air conditioning units from the courthouse roof and receive a report on a recent water test on the roof.
The court also is expected to renew agreements with the U.S. Corps of Engineers on easements at Pat Mayse Lake, receive training documentation from commissioners the and county treasurer, record several contracts related to county property and approve an application for a residential tax abatement related to the city’s 5 in 5 housing reinvestment program.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.