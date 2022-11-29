Monday was a good night for chili and a good beginning for the 57th annual All-Breed Bull Sale sponsored by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. The sale begins today at 1 p.m. at Cattlemen’s Livestock Commission, 1354 Clement Rd. in Paris.
Those in attendance Monday night enjoyed a good bowl of chili, participated in a bake sale to raise money for college scholarships and then heard Noble Research Institute specialist Hugh Aljoe of Ardmore, Oklahoma, share information about pasture maintenance.
This year’s $1,0000 scholarship winners are Peyton Holland of Chisum High School and Reese Bassano and Cadie Gray, both of Prairiland High School.
Earlier in the evening, Chamber livestock committee chairman Brian Glass talked about the history of the chili supper and shared information about the All-Breed Bull Sale and its importance to Lamar County and the agricultural community.
“It’s history,” Glass said as he stood outside Cattlemen’s Livestock Commission where this year’s scholarship winners served chili from a large pot. “The chili supper was started years ago as a way to connect the agricultural community to everybody from town. People that lived out and brought their stock to town didn’t necessarily know the businessmen in town, so there was this chili supper the night before the sale to get everyone together.”
Fifty seven years later, the tradition continues.
“The sale is a fundraising event for the Chamber,” Glass said. “We use proceeds to promote agriculture within Lamar County and we use money raised during a bake sale at the chili supper for college scholarships and to support the bidding process at the annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show.”
This year’s sale offerings continue the Chamber’s objective to bring top quality livestock into Lamar County to improve herd genetics.
“We’ve got some really great stock,” Glass said of bulls and replacement heifers coming from Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. “It allows producers here in Lamar County to buy a herd sire that is not from this area so you can bring quality genetics from all over the country.”
Later, pasture specialist Hugh Aljoe emphasized the importance of both soil conditions and pasture maintenance in successful cattle operations.
“How many of you have taken soil samples on your property?” Aljoe asked as he recommended soil samples be taken at least every three years to determine both nutrients and important organic matter.
“How we manage those soils, and then how we manage them after we apply nutrients is critically important,” Aljoe said as he stressed the importance of herd management to prevent overgrazing. “We just need to graze that top two or three inches, especially in the spring, to leave a base of organic material at the soil surface to feed the organisms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.