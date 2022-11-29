Monday was a good night for chili and a good beginning for the 57th annual All-Breed Bull Sale sponsored by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. The sale begins today at 1 p.m. at Cattlemen’s Livestock Commission, 1354 Clement Rd. in Paris.

Those in attendance Monday night enjoyed a good bowl of chili, participated in a bake sale to raise money for college scholarships and then heard Noble Research Institute specialist Hugh Aljoe of Ardmore, Oklahoma, share information about pasture maintenance.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

