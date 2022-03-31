MAR. 25 to MAR. 31
Assist EMS
Mar. 25
12:13 to 1:47 p.m., 1325 W. Front St., Blossom.
2 to 2:08 p.m., 2815 Kessler Drive.
3:36 to 3:44 p.m., 615 E. Price St.
3:58 to 4:08 p.m., 366 Bonham St.
7:36 to 8:06 p.m., 3005 Wood Hollow.
8:33 to 8:48 p.m., 338 4th St. SW.
8:52 to 9:04 p.m., 1340 N. Main St.
Mar. 26
3:06 to 3:28 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
6 to 6:01 p.m., 1035 Connor St.
10:36 to 11:02 p.m., 331 E. Price St.
Mar. 27
10:30 to 10:40 a.m., 1805 Cleveland St.
11:21 to 11:37 a.m., 790 Jefferson Road.
1:36 to 1:56 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
5:52 to 6:08 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
Mar. 28
7:15 to 7:30 a.m., 1355 8th St. NE.
9:49 to 10:16 a.m., 3795 Village Bend Drive.
11:25 to 11:46 a.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
12:37 to 12:57 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
1:23 to 1:45 p.m., 3400 Clarksville St.
Mar. 29
4:26 to 4:41 a.m., 4th St. SW.
10:18 to 10:44 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:46 to 11:08 a.m., 3846 Lamar Ave.
3:23 to 3:44 p.m., 1680 NW Loop 286.
8:01 to 8:13 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
11:41 to 11:53 p.m., 3215 N. Main St.
Mar. 30
9:01 to 9:16 a.m., 1440 CR 34420.
9:09 to 9:18 a.m., 1122 E.Austin St.
11:12 to 11:32 a.m., 248 2nd St. SW
12:42 to 12:53 p.m., 3052 Clarksville St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Mar. 25
2:24 to 2:33 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
11:59 p.m., to 12:08 a.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
Mar. 26
6:10 to 6:24 p.m., 248 2nds St.SW.
Mar. 27
4:14 to 4:22 p.m., 248 2ndsSt.SW.
Mar. 30
7:24 to 7:33 a.m., 1445 27th St. NE.
10:19 to 11:53 a.m., 1235 W. Front St., Blossom.
1:19 to 1:30 p.m., 1000 S. Church St.
1:29 to 1:36 p.m., 1436 Sperry Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
Mar. 27
5:41 to 7:06 a.m., 5683 CR 42600., Lamar County.
Mar. 28
1:06 to 1:27 p.m., 2700 J.Egan St.
First Responder-Paris
Mar. 25
12:20 to 12:32 p.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
Mar. 26
3:17 to 3:31 a.m., 548 Cedar St.
9:09 to 9:23 a.m., 750 Bonham St.
12:08 to 12:33 p.m., 1810 Belmont St.
2:02 to 2:09 p.m., 3441 Millers Place.
5:58 to 6:42 p.m., 1035 Connor St.
8:50 to 9:16 p.m., 1343 Pine Bluff St.
8:52 to 10:12 p.m., 831 17th St. SE.
Mar. 27
1:29 to 1:51 a.m., 440 Grand Ave.
10:11 to 10:22 a.m., address not given.
Mar. 28
9:27 to 9:52 a.m., 1400 W.Washington St
11:23 to 11:28 a.m., 327 16th St. SE.
8:54 to 8:56 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
Mar. 29
1:12 to 1:19 p.m., 750 E. Washington St.
4:22 to 4:31 p.m., 917 5th St. SE.
Mar. 30
10:08 to 10:41 a.m., 1105 35th St. NE.
2:25 to 2:37 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
7:38 to 7:51 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Mar. 25
12:22 to 12:51 p.m., 1775 FR 195.
Mar. 26
8:34 to 8:46 p.m., 3710 Lamar Ave.
March 27
1:14 to 1:30 p.m., 15200 Highway 271 S.
Mar. 28
8:33 to 8:53 a.m., 136 Clarksville St.
1:58 to 2:15 p.m., 2400 N. Main St.
Mar. 30
1:18 to 1:46 p.m., 3900 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
Mar. 24
8:56 to 9:07 p.m., 3402 Clarksville St.
Mar. 29
6:55 to 7:04 p.m., 335 41st ST. NE.
