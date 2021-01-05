Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.