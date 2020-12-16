Carl E. Walston

Carl E. “Sonny” Walston, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his residence. Sonny was 74 years young.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1946, in Clarksville, to Clifton and Nell Ruth Rainey Walston.
His parents preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home. Memorial services are set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating. Services are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda Holley Walston, of Clarksville; his son, Christopher Todd Walston and wife, Christie, of Reno; his daughter, Amy Walston Jetton and husband, Bart, of Reno; six grandchildren, Tyler Walston and wife, Kaci, of Durant, Oklahoma, Ryan Tolison and fiance, Sereenna Moody, of Paris, Berkeley Jetton, of Reno, Cailee Walston, of Reno, Haley Perry and Hunter Perry; and three great-grandchildren, Theo Walston, Everly Tolison and James Madewell.
Online condolences may be made to the Walston family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
