Paris Police responded to a hit and run accident in the 300 block of 9th Street SE at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday. A postal carrier reported that while crossing Woodlawn Avenue walking northbound on 9th Street SE, he saw a black Lincoln Town Car traveling at a high rate of speed. The Lincoln then abruptly turned right onto Woodlawn and struck him. The postal carrier said he was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle and possibly shattered the windshield. The vehicle fled the scene.
The postal carrier was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment for minor injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 400 block of NE 33rd St at 12:41 A.M. on January 20, 2021. The victim reported that someone had broken a kitchen window to gain access. Once inside, the unknown suspect was encountered by an 8 year old child. The suspect then fled from the house. The incident is under investigation.
Houston man accused of gun, drug possession
Paris Police responded to a call of a man with a gun around 2nd Street NE and East Cherry Street at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday. The caller advised that a man wearing all black had a gun and had been threatening people. Officers located 36-year-old Laron Dekeith Tyson, of Houston, and found he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant charging him with terroristic threat of a family member.
During the investigation, Tyson was found to be in possession of a pistol and suspected crack cocaine. Tyson was charged with unlawful carrying weapon and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Tyson was booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police charge man with felony DWI
At 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Clarksville Street in reference to a person passed out inside a vehicle with the vehicle still running. Dispatch advised this vehicle was possibly a suspect vehicle in a hit and run accident in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue that had occurred a few minutes prior.
Officers found Labroderick Kevon Norman, 30, of Paris, inside the vehicle. Officers said Norman was extremely intoxicated, and they saw damage to the vehicle that was consistant with the damage of the vehicle involved in the accident.
Norman was removed from the vehicle and attempted to flee from the officers, police said. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. It was found that Norman has had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, so this charge was enhanced to a felony. Norman was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man arrested on parole violation
Rodrius Ramon Morgan, 41, of Paris, was arrested in the 500 block of East Houston Street at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on a parole violation warrant. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
He remained in the jail this morning, online records show.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested seven people on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.