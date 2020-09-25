Sarah Leilani Sanchez, 64, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Medical City of Plano.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery at Cunningham. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Mrs. Sanchez, the daughter of Falefau Pili and Genevieve Pukahi Pili, was born on Jan. 25, 1956, in Hawaii.
Foremost she was a mother. She enjoyed working in the food and hospitality industry as a cook. A number of years ago she began working in the cafeteria at Kimberly-Clark and had now transferred into the plant. Sarah was a Christian and had attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her mother; two grandsons, Ronnie “Dun Dun” Corpus and Caden Sanchez; a sister, Loreen Pili; and a brother, Nathan Pili.
Survivors include four children, Efren Gabriel Kanio Sanchez and wife, Connie, Marcos Antonio Sanchez and wife, Petrina, Brandon Sanchez and Aaron Thomas Sanchez and wife, Nan; her father, Falefau Pili; grandchildren, Amanda Corpus, Dominic Corpus and wife, Shannan, Essence Corpus, Nicholas Corpus, Cheyenne Sanchez, Kanio Sanchez, Mercedez Marlow and husband, James, Destinae Renae Paris, Mya Sanchez, Jasmine Sanchez, Leya Sanchez, Samantha Sanchez, Nathan Sanchez, Damian Sanchez, Jett Sanchez, Joshua Fry and fiancé Darci, Steven Fry and wife, Cassandra, Teran Handy and husband, Jeramiah and Rush Sanchez; siblings, Falefau Pili, Doreen Pili, Darren Pili, Darlene Gross, Kevin Pili and Danette Whitfield; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Efren Gabriel Kanio Sanchez, Marcos Antonio Sanchez, Brandon Sanchez, Aaron Thomas Sanchez, Nicholas Corpus, Kanio Sanchez and Rush Sanchez.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
