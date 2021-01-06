Charles Grevan Harvey, age 85, left this world on Jan. 3, 2021, at TMC, in Denison, Texas.
A reunion like no other is going on as he sees his sons, grandson, parents and cherished friends Jimmy Joe Young, Glenn David Keener, John Manley Temple and Edd Ring.
Services are under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral home in Paris. Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with a private burial in Milton Cemetery.
His service will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend. A large celebration of life will be held at a later date as per his wishes.
Charlie was born in Cunningham, Texas on July 15, 1935, the first child of TG “Mutt” and Odell Harvey, followed later by his beloved only sister, Sue.
Charlie was a legend on the basketball court during his time at East Lamar high school and Paris Junior College. His basketball skills are still talked about today. His 1954 PJC basketball team was inducted into the PJC Hall of Fame in 1991. One of his college teammates Doug Dildy, who became like family, remained a dear friend until the end.
From 1955 to 1959 Charlie served in the US Army in Germany where he played basketball, made many new lifelong friends, and came across some good food he still talked about 60 years later. One of those being the cheeseburgers from the NCO club, which he had to get at the back door, as he did not rank high enough to be allowed in.
He worked for over 30 years as a self-employed bulldozer operator working all over Lamar and surrounding counties clearing land for homes and digging ponds, and much bigger projects like helping to clear the land where Campbell Soup now sits.
Charlie had two sons by his first marriage, Tracy G. Harvey and Charles Todd Harvey, both who preceded him in death, both who lived in his heart the remainder of his days. He was also preceded in death by a beloved grandson, Trey Harvey.
On May 26, 1989 he married the love of his life Scarlet, whom he fondly called “Nurse” from the time they met in 1985, and continued to do so daily until their last conversation. They have resided in Pattonville since March of 1987. They were inseparable. When they did venture away from the farm they enjoyed traveling with their dear friends John and Charlotte Gemar, making many memories over the years.
Charlie had a green thumb and could make any plant or flower thrive when others could not. He was known for his beautiful yard full of flowers, a bountiful vegetable garden, his many ponds of catfish and his prized backyard Koi pond. He also enjoyed tending to his cows that he called his “girls”, and caring for his donkeys Eyeore and Gus, which he was able to do until only a few days before his passing. He leaves behind many dogs who loved him and enjoyed sharing his recliner with him every time he sat down. The last seven years of his life he was able to share his love of gardening and farm life with his grandson Liam. He was truly a little boy’s best friend.
He is survived by his wife, Scarlet Harvey, of the home; daughter, Angie Sepulveda Boehler and husband, Cody Boehler, of Paris; son Daniel Sepulveda and wife, Kayla, of Cooper; daughter-in-law, Denene Johnson, of Reno; grandson, Zach Harvey and wife, Ashley, of Blossom and their precious daughter, Ryver Kate, who was his only great-grandchild granddaughter, Leah Boehler; grandsons, Liam Grevan Boehler and Trenton Craig.
Others left to cherish his memory are his sister, Sue Malone, of Paris; mother-in-law, Jo Berry, of Milton; sister and brothers-in-law, Ramona and Troy Campbell, of Pittsburg Texas, Gerry Berry, of Dallas, Chris and Ron Berry-Chapman, of Ft. Smith Arkansas and their families; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews; many friends including his M&M Food Mart coffee drinking crew.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Gibson, Darrin Gifford, Cliff Gifford, Eddy Evans, Brandon Hudson and Dustin Bangs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Malone, Tony Malone, Matthew Malone and Zach Harvey.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
