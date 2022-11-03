David Earl Martin, age 46, of Clarksville, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.
David was born on April 2, 1976, to Wayne Martin and Bobbie Reece.
David enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He was a hard working man and a great mechanic. He kept half the cars in Red River County running. David’s big heart and love for his family was well known. He was a great friend and family man.
Preceding him in death are his brother, Beau McDaniel; his nephew, Christopher Stanford.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Duvall officiating. Burial will follow in Bogata Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his father, Earl Wayne Martin and wife, Susan; his mother, Bobbie Sanchez and husband, Tino; the mother of his children, Crystal Martin, of Detroit; his daughter, Kaitlyn White and husband, Devin, of Blossom; two sons, Sean Martin, of Detroit and Cody Duckworth and husband, Hunter Smith, of Paris; significant other, Kim Cabler and her son, Dustin, of Clarksville; four sisters, Nikki Hendricks and husband, Marcus, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Kristin Sloppy, of Dallas, Stephanie Johnson and husband, Troy, of Spokane, Washington and Caroline Pelkie and husband, Rick, of Spokane, Washington; two brothers, his twin brother, Danny Martin and wife, Amanda, of Fairbanks, Alaska and Troy Sloppy and wife, Mona, of Dallas; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.