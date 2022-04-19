Timothy “Tim” Parker, 64, of Fort Towson, Oklahoma passed away on April 17, 2022.
Timothy Dale Parker was born on Dec. 6, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas, the son of Caral Parker and Ethel Humphrey Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard Parker.
Tim lived in Texas and North Carolina during his childhood years and attended barber school in Oklahoma City. He had lived in this area for over 25 years and was a barber by trade.
Tim was a huge fan of boxing, boxed professionally and was a golden glove winner. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing with his brother and grandkids. Tim especially loved attending family reunions on July 4th. His greatest joy came from the time that he spent with his family, and he will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.
Tim is survived by his son, Derrick Parker and wife, Lyndsey, of Grant, Oklahoma; girlfriend, Peggy Robinson; brother, Garry Parker and wife, Robbie, of Hugo, Oklahoma; sisters, Pam Baldwin and husband, Gene, of Joplin, Missouri and Ladonna Johnson, of Mannford, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Landon Parker, Beckham Parker, Caydin Benjamin and Camdyn Thomas; along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
Miller & Miller Funeral Home of Hugo, Oklahoma will conduct services at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 with Bro. Mark Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma.
