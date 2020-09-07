Travis Earl Prince, 70, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services will be on Thursday Sept. 10, 2020, at Palestine Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Harold Washington serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Prince family by visiting maxeyfuneralhome.com.
