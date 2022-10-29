Kerry Lee Swaim, 71, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Legend HealthCare & Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kerry, the son of Raymond and Ruth Early Swaim, was born on Feb. 26, 1951, in Paris, Texas. He graduated from Paris High School in 1969. On Dec. 1, 1973, he married the love of his life, Karen Annette Swaim, building 48 years of family and memories before her death on Aug. 6, 2022.
Kerry worked at Campbell Soup until he suffered a stroke. He was able to walk back in a year later and retire with his coworkers with 42 years of service. He was a member of the Paris Church of God and was the 4th generation to start the church.
He enjoyed going on cruises with his family, sitting outside watching hummingbirds with his wife, a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, and was completely in love with his only granddaughter known as Papa’s Princess. He will be missed by his family, friends, and church family.
Kerry was preceded in death by his wife; parents; baby brother, Wayne Swaim; in-laws, Isaac and Arline Godwin; and a multitude of aunts and uncles.
Survivors include two daughters, Delona Filkins and husband, Joseph and Kanetta Kattes and husband, Lance; granddaughter, Jara Kattes; brother, Tony Swaim and wife, Teri; sister, Reisa Holzwarth and husband, Mike; sister-in-law, Rita Shires and husband, Eddie; nephews, Eric Swaim, Garrett and Carson Holzwarth; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Jennifer Mann and Mayes Home Health for the care and attention given their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Pottsville Volleyball Program, ℅ Coach Braeutigan, 500 Apache Dr., Pottsville, AR 72858.
