A victim of spiraling inflation, costs of the approved update to the Paris Wastewater Treatment Plant are expected to increase by a whopping $20 million when construction bids are received later in August, up from an originally $60 to $70 million projection.
That’s the word Paris City Council received at a Monday night meeting from City Manager Grayson Path as he relayed the news that will ultimately translate into higher sewer rates for residents.
“I wish I didn’t have to tell you that, but as a city manager it is my duty to tell you these things,” Path said after explaining the result of recent meetings with the city’s engineering firm on the project along with its financial and legal advisors to include Garver Engineering, CAMCO Capital Financial Advisors and McCall, Parkhurst & Horton Legal Council.
Path emphasized the need to keep moving forward with the project.
“This is a very critical project, and we have to keep moving forward because our community is in desperate need of this plant being built,” Path said, adding that the Monday night presentation required no action.. “We wanted to share with you so that in a month from now when we do open bids and bring it back you have had a chance to kind of prepare.”
“Thank you, and no surprises,” Mayor Paula Portugal responded as other council members sat quietly. “We know that construction costs are going up everywhere.”
City Council first gave approval for wastewater plant renovation in June 2019 and contracted with Garver Engineering. In January 2021, the council approved the first of several planned sewer rate increases to support a $46 million bond issued later that year to finance Phase 1 construction to be completed in 2024 with plans to issue another bond for Phase II of the project to be completed by 2026.
“I am told that our rate program has been very successful, fully capable to meet the growing needs of the debt payment for our initial bond,” Path said as he prepared the council for the news that another $7 million is needed to complete the initial Phase I work on the plant.
“I am still hopeful that the bids will come back better than that, but again, we won’t know until the end and we want to prepare you for that possibility,” Path said. “If the bids do come back higher, that will require an additional bond to supplement Phase I and it will require an additional (sewer) rate increase in order to meet those needs.”
