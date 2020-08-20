Good morning, Red River Valley!
The comfortable weather of the past few days is on track to continue today under sunny skies with a high near 89. Cooler, dry winds will continue from the east northeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Another super comfortable night is on tap under mostly clear skies as the low falls to around 64.
Don't expect to see a change for Friday. It'll continue to be sunny as the high returns to around 91. Winds will calm, but we'll still lack that humidity that makes the summertime weather here nearly unbearable. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 68.
Enjoy your Thursday!
