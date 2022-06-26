Donnie Lee Collard was born July 5, 1938, in Direct, Texas, to parents, Claude and Bonnie Essary Collard. He married Patsy Dolores Collard in Hugo, Oklahoma, on April 27, 1957. Donnie made a living as a truck driver and was lucky enough to work with friends and relatives. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife; and his parents.
He is survived by his children, Debra Martinez (Rennie) and Becky Weems (Roger); grandchildren, Misty Rouse (Christopher), Jennifer Collard (Chad), Josh Weems, and Joey Weems and wife, Jessica; great-grandchildren, Danny Rouse, Karlie Rouse, Braden Collard, Jackson Collard, Isabelle Collard, Jamie Collard, Keith Weems and Clay Weems.
Visitation will be held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Monday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday at Fry- Gibbs starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the Collard family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
