Kay Ross, age 68, of Bogata, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at U.T.Southwest Hospital in Dallas.
Kay was born on Feb. 28, 1953, in Morrilton, Arkansas, to Johnnie Ray and Veda Wilma Jean Egger Campbell.
She married Richard Ross on Aug. 24, 1973, in Gilmore, Arkansas.
Kay formerly was the Tax Assessor Collector for Rivercrest ISD and currently employed in the Titus County Tax Assessor Office. Kay enjoyed life, she was an avid shopper, especially for Kendra Scott Jewelry, loved fishing with her husband, dominos and a former Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of Bogata First Baptist Church.
Her mother; and mother-in-law, Katheryn McHaffie preceded her in death.
Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Bogata Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Visitation will be on Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Mark Posey, Colby Guest, Zach Perry, Chris Vaughan, Cortney Huddleston and Jeremy Reaves. Honorary Pallbearers are Regan Bell, Mark Hare, Chris Osborne, Buddy Jackson, Andy Speir and Les Tinsley.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Ross, of Bogata; her father, Ray Campbell, of Bogata; three daughters, Melissa Roberson, of Clarksville, Ashley Shiver and husband, Barry, of Paris and Kimberly Ross and Waylen Pritchard, of Bogata; two sisters, Janet Oaks, of Mayflower, Arkansas and Carolyn HovenKamp and husband, Leo, of Conway, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Dakota Earley and wife, Makayla, Matt Earley and wife, Kenzy, Sydney Shiver and Landen Pritchard; two great-granddaughters, Gracelynn Earley and Addlynn Earley; and nieces and nephews.
Memories and condolences may be added a clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Kay Ross Memorial at Guaranty Bank.
