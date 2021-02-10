Funeral services for Mr. Vernell Akins Sr., of DeKalb, Texas, who went to be with his Lord on Feb. 5, 2021, will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 12 noon at DeKalb Junior High gym in DeKalb, Texas, with the Rev. Haywood officiating. Interment will be at Beaver Dam Cemetery in DeKalb, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask for your protection.
