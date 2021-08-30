Robert Franklin Stinnett II, 78, of Gainesville, Texas, also known as “Bob, Butch, Uncle Butch, Uncle Boo and Stinnett” to his family and friends, left this earth on Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021 to be with his heavenly father.
Robert was a graduate of the University of North Texas and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He spent his post-military years as a Probation Officer for Lamar, Denton and Cooke County.
In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and vacationing with his wife and sister.
Bob was memorialized on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home in Gainesville, Texas at 2 p.m.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pattie Sue Beaver Stinnett; a sister, Montella Stinnett Lagunas, of San Antonio; and two daughters, Kymberlie Stinnett-Blasingame and her husband, Scott Blasingame, of Frisco Texas, Krista Stinnett-Ibanez and her husband, Willie Ibanez, of Melissa Texas; three grandchildren, Miranda Niesman, of Plano, Texas, Ryan Niesman, of Oak Point, Texas, Addison Ibanez, of Melissa Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or other considerations, please make donations to the Parkinsons Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.
You may sign the online registry at geojcarroll.com.
