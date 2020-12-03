DEC. 1 to DEC. 2
First Responder-Paris
Dec. 1
11:08 to 11:41 a.m., 225 4th St. NW.
5:27 to 5:33 p.m., 430 Shady Oaks Lane.
Dec. 2
12:08 to 12:20 a.m., 2350 Ballard Drive.
4:06 to 4:20 a.m., 729 23rd St. SE.
6:21 to 6:54 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
8:05 to 8:19 a.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
8:18 to 9 a.m., 729 23rd St. SE.
9:36 to 9:45 a.m., 10000 Highway 82 E.
1:26 to 2:03 p.m., 955 34th St. SE.
2:22 to 2:35 p.m., 358 13th St. SW.
4:44 to 4:52 p.m., 1024 7th St. NE.
5:06 to 5:53 p.m., 1436 W. Shiloh St.
11:30 to 1:45 p.m., Lamar Ave.
Out of Service
Nov. 2
9:48 to 10:14 a.m., 50 W. Hickory St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.