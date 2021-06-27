Police probe cards stolen from vehicle
Paris police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 2:08 p.m. Thursday.
The complainant reported they had accidentally left their vehicle unlocked and someone had entered the vehicle and had stolen their identification and a debit MasterCard.
The debit card had already been used to purchase an unknown item in St Louis, Missouri. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 104 calls for service and arrested six people Thursday.
