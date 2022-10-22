Anthony Harold “Tony” Clark (Santa Claus)

Anthony Harold “Tony” Clark, 63, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at his home in Paris.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 21 at East Paris Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry and the Rev. Wade White officiating. Inurnment followed at Evergreen Cemetery. Bright-Holland Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Tony was born in Paris on Jan. 8, 1959 to parents, James and Helen Clark.
He worked many years for Kimberly-Clark before health issues forced an early retirement.
For many years, Tony was a Santa to scores of families and their children. He looked forward every year to the Christmas season. He even began his journey as Santa at the age of six in a Christmas program at school. Even though he had so much enjoyment playing Santa and going into numerous homes, he always wanted everyone to know Jesus is the real reason for the season.
Tony was also involved with many charitable organizations which included, Adopt A Cop, Paris Kiwanis, Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers, Volunteer Fireman for the Paris Fire Department, the Paris Traffic Commission and Toys for Tots, which was near and dear to his heart. He was a member of His Place Fellowship Church.
Tony is survived by his mother, Helen Clark; and son, Justin. He is also survived by his brother, Jim and wife, Carolina, of Yukon, Oklahoma; three nephews; one niece; as well as numerous cousins who adored him, and a special friend, Vicki Eisele.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Harold Clark; and grandparents, Jim and Birtie Threet and Kate and Carl Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys for Tots in care of Richard McIntire, 604 Co Rd 13300, Paris, TX 75462, Adopt A Cop, 6080 Post Oak Rd, Reno, TX 75462 or the 100 Club of Lamar County, P. O. Box 790, Powderly, TX 75473.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks for the food, fellowship and kindness shown by so many. Tony loved his family and friends dearly, and all the kind words and remembrances spoken about him are cherished. Heaven gained an angel in Tony Clark. He will be missed.
