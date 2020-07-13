William David "WD" Cagle born on Sept. 19, 1944, he died on July 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with MDS and pneumonia.
The son of Roland and Rosie Cagle, he graduated from East Texas State University and began working as a programmer for the City of Dallas. He then worked eight years as Assistant Director of the Computer Center at Texas A&M. He and an associate wrote and published a software program that was procured by the military. He began a career as an IT consultant at the Pentagon and in the Washington area. In later years he was Global Manager, ESE Software Technologies of Fujitsu America, traveling and working internationally from his office in Sunnyvale, California.
He was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the San Francisco Giants. After he retired he participated in the Giants Vacation Road trips to their ball games.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cagle; his brother, Michael Cagle and wife, Carlyle; his sister, Kay DiMarco and husband, Tony DiMarco. He is survived by his five nieces, Katy Waite, JoAnna Cagle, Sarah Shipman, Sharon DeSalvo, Rebecca DiMarco; and his nephew, Mark DiMarco; stepson, John Coward; stepdaughter, Christina Jackson; and numerous cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Lawrence Roe and the ICU staff at Christus, for taking good care of WD.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a family celebration of his life will be held later in Paris, Texas.
Cremation arrangements are by Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
