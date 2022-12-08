HONEY GROVE — The Christmas house down FM 824 is shining even brighter this year than the previous two holiday seasons thanks to around 30,000 lights adorning not only the house but the surrounding area.
But there is more this year than just the addition of almost 5,000 more lights than the past two years and the fact that there are more songs so the light show runs longer.
In addition to the annual light show that is timed to music flashing to songs like “The Little Drummer Boy,” there is going to be a special drama or comedy, depending on your perspective, Dec. 17.
The most foul, mean old Grinch has plans that night to turn out the Christmas lights and hide them so far away that no one will be able to find them and Christmas won’t come when it is supposed to.
“He’s out to spoil the evening by taking the lights,” said Jennifer Naber whose husband Robert programs the whole lights blinking to the beat of the music display.
But there will be a surprise hero that night who will show up to save the season and restore the lights in the nick of time.
There will also be a bounce house on the grounds and Kayleigh, the middle Naber child, will sell her baked goods as treats for those watching the show. There will also be hot chocolate and popcorn for sale.
The proceeds from the sale of the baked goods and other treats that night will go to Kayleigh’s Gravity dance competition teams.
The Naber’s two other children, A.J., 15, and Zach, 8, will also have parts to play in the night’s offerings that visitors will find out about at the Dec. 17 show. Show times on that night are 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The elaborate music and light show is put together by Robert each year, but everyone helps him set up.
“We started decorating Halloween,” Robert said. “This really is something the entire family pitches in on,” Robert said.
“A lot of our decorations are hand made,” Jennifer said. “Robert made them all. I did have some input, I had some ideas. Robert is good at turning my ideas into reality.”
There is a gingerbread house that little kids can go inside as well as other little displays around the property.
The musically synchronized light show only goes on nightly at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. each evening until Christmas. Visitors can park in the larger front yard and watch the light show from their vehicles or get out and stand on the grounds for a closer look.
The season marks the third year the Nabers have decorated their farm for all to see.
They started the elaborate decorating in 2013 when they lived in Frisco.
“We get people from all over,” Jennifer said. “We even have people coming from Frisco saying they miss the show. We had quite a following in Frisco.”
